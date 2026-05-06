Watch: Dignified transfer held for fallen Mass. State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor

BOSTON — A procession escorting the body of fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor from a Boston hospital to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner occurred Wednesday afternoon, just hours after his tragic line-of-duty death.

Hundreds of fellow troopers, Boston police officers and firefighters, and other emergency officials lined the two-mile route of the dignified transfer, saluting and paying respects to Trainor in an emotional show of support.

Trainor, 30, was wrapping up his shift around 2:00 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield and immediately responded to assist, officials announced hours after the wreck.

Trainor’s cruiser was then struck moments later by a Jeep traveling south on the northbound side of the highway. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The Jeep driver listed in the crash report is 50-year-old Hernan Ramon Marrero, of Framingham, according to a 25 Investigates source. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said that Trainor “epitomized what it means to be a public servant” in the state.

Gov. Maura Healey praised Trainor and expressed that his actions almost certainly prevented further tragedy.

“Trooper Trainor died a hero and not for his actions, and there would be a lot of grieving families today,” Healey said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

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