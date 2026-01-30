New snow map: What Mass. towns will get hit hardest by weekend nor’easter?

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team has a new snow map for a developing nor’easter that could bring more snow, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding this Sunday.

Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz said Thursday that the winter storm is expected to develop off the southeastern coast of the United States on Saturday and track north, potentially impacting New England on Sunday.

New snow map: What towns will get hit the hardest by weekend nor’easter?

Right now, Cape Cod and the Islands look to be most at risk for at least a half-foot of snow, but could get as much as 9 inches.

Those areas are under a winter storm watch.

Moving north of those areas, the South Shore and North Shore, as well as the Boston area, could see between 2 and 5 inches.

West of Boston should only see a coating of around two inches.

Massachusetts is still digging itself out of a massive, long-duration winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow through most of the region last Sunday.

