‘World is a little less bright:’ Man charged in the shooting death of his wife in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Mass. — A Winthrop man has been charged in the shooting death of his wife over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Jacklyn Berry. Her husband, 58-year-old Sean Brewer has been charged with manslaughter.

At approximately 8:37 a.m. on May 24, officials received multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance on Beacon Street.

Woman killed after shooting in Winthrop apartment building

Initial reports indicate that a verbal argument was taking place and a firearm had been involved.

Police responded and found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS rendered medical aid to the victim who was transported by ambulance to the hospital and later died.

“Jackie was sweet, loyal, loving, and kind. She was a nurturer. She was a proud sister, daughter, and auntie, niece, friend and cousin to so many,” the Berry family said in a statement.

“Words cannot express the devastating impact of this loss on all of us. The world is a little less bright today because she’s gone. Jackie, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days.”

Brewer is expected to be arraigned tomorrow. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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