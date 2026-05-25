3 accused of using stolen Mass. dump truck to ram police cruiser fence in wild chase in Maine

LEWISTON, ME — Three people are accused of stealing a dump truck in Marlborough, Massachusetts, before driving it up to Maine, where they intentionally rammed it into a police cruiser and bowled over a playground fence when confronted by police.

Authorities in Lewiston, Maine say FLOCK cameras picked up the stolen dump truck just before 8:00 p.m. Friday night. It was reported stolen out of Marlborough around 7:25 a.m. earlier that day.

Lewiston police attempted to stop the vehilce on Walnut Street but when cornered, the driver of the dump truck intentionally rammed a police cruiser.

Officers continued chasing the stolen dump truck down Howe Street and to the rear of Longley School, where the vehicle crashed into the playground fence. Police took the three people inside the dump truck into custody when they attempted to bail out of the disabled vehicle.

The driver of the dump truck, who police identify as 23-year-old Antonio Moralespijoan, of Marlboro, has been charged with reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by unauthorized use of property.

The two other people inside the dump truck, 20-year-old Angelika Almeida, of Lawrence, and 37-year-old Steven Grossi, of Lowell were also arrested.

Almeida will face charges of theft by unauthorized use of property and possession of stolen property.

Grossi will face charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, possession of stolen property and refusing to submit to arrest.

The officer inside the cruiser that was rammed was not injured but officials say one officer needed seven stitches to close a large cut on the back of his head after coming into contact with the mangled fence.

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