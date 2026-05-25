Woman dead, 21-year-old charged with murder in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman was found dead early Saturday morning in Lawrence, and a 21-year-old has been charged with murder.
According to the Essex County District Attorney, around 3:18 a.m., Lawrence police received a call to an apartment on Canal Street.
When they arrived, a female was located with a severe head wound.
She was transported to the hospital where she would later be pronounced deceased.
21-year-old Tyler Halley of Lawrence has been charged with murder and will be arraigned on Tuesday in Lawrence District Court.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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