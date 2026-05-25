Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Worcester pond

WORCESTER, Mass. — According to a city spokesperson, there were low oxygen levels in the water due to the midweek heatwave.

The pond’s water level is naturally low, but has been even lower due to the spring drought, leaving less oxygen and water available, according to the spokesperson.

The Department of Public Works was able to put a temporary aerator, and the oxygen levels are now back at a better level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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