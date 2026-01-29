Winter storm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a nor’easter could bring more snow, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding to parts of the state.

The watch is in effect for the Cape and Islands from late Saturday night into Sunday night.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Cape & Islands late Saturday night into Sunday night. Up to 6" of snow is possible here with stronger wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/WyMCFr7nq5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 29, 2026

It’s still too early to pin down the exact track or impacts, including projected snowfall totals, because as of Thursday morning, the GFS and Euro weather models were drastically different.

Right now, Cape Cod and the Islands look to be most at risk for heavy snow, up to 6 inches and wind gusts.

“It doesn’t look like a mostly miss. Right now, it looks like something in the middle, which would give us some impacts,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her forecast. “It does look like the further inland you go, the less impact you’re going to see from this one.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

