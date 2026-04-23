Patriots coach Mike Vrabel to enter counseling, miss part of NFL Draft, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said this week he did not want released photos of him and a long-time NFL reporter to take away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN, Vrabel won’t be with the team this Saturday, the third day of the Draft, so he can undergo counseling in the wake of controversy surrounding former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

Earlier this month, The New York Post published poolside photos of Vrabel and Russini, showing the two holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend,” Vrabel said Wednesday night to ESPN.

Vrabel added overnight, “I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father, and coach that I possibly can be.”

0 of 39 Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini (Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and Dianna Russini -- Getty Images) NFL reporter Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic after photos published of her with Mike Vrabel Heroes At The ESPYS - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Dianna Russini attends Heroes at the ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Dianna Russini attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) HEROES At The ESPYS LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: (L-R) Katie Nolan, Dianna Russini and Cassidy Hubbarth attend HEROES at The ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for) Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Dianna Russini attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Dianna Russini attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics) New York Jets v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: ESPN's Dianna Russini interviews Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets after the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills 37-31 at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) 11th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Dianna Russini attends the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) The 2019 ESPYs - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Dianna Russini attends The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Heroes At The ESPYS - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Dianna Russini attends Heroes at the ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) BODY at ESPYS HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN) FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Dianna Russini attends FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel's Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify!) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for FanDuel's Supe) Dianna Russini: The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider resigned on Tuesday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Vrabel Russini Football FILE- Reporter Dianna Russini works on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Ben Margot/AP) Patriots Vrabel Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Patriots Vrabel Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) Patriots Vrabel Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, displayed on a mobile phone, speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) New England Patriots Vrabel New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during an NFL football press conference, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP) NFL Meetings Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to reporters at the NFL football annual meetings, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks along the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Super Bowl Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, left, talks with team owner Robert Kraft at the practice venue for their Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28: Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots directs his players during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots congratulates wide receiver Kayshon Boutte #9 after a play in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images) New England Patriots Introduce New Head Coach Mike Vrabel FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Owner Robert Kraft (R) poses for a photograph with Mike Vrabel as Vrabel is announced as head coach of the New England Patriots during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) (Billie Weiss/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings - NFL Preseason 2025 MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 20-12. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots speaks with head coach Mike Vrabel prior to a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MA - JULY 28: Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots talks with Kyle Dugger #23 during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Vrabel, a former three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Patriots, will be tasked with turning around a team that finished 4-13 in the 2024 season. APTOPIX Patriots Broncos Football New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with the trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

Vrabel publicly addressed his behavior for the first time on Tuesday.

“Let me first begin by saying thank you. Thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter for me, and obviously everybody involved,” Vrabel told reporters in the media room at Gillette Stadium, without mentioning Russini by name. “I know that that’s not easy for you, and I respect that and appreciate your efforts in doing so.”

Vrabel said he had a “very candid” conversation with Patriots players about his behavior on Monday, something he wanted to do before making a public statement.

“It was never my intention to have them [the players] speak to you or address you before I did,” Vrabel said. “I also don’t want to take away from the Draft...This is an important time for us.”

“I’ve had some difficult conversations with people I care about, with my family, the organization, the coaches, the players,” Vrabel added. “Those have been positive and productive. We believe in order to be successful on and off the field, you have to make good decisions, and that starts with me.”

While the NFL is not investigating Vrabel, the photos taken at an Arizona resort prompted Russini‘s resignation and an internal investigation at The New York Times-owned sports outlet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group