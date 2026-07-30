New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed Mass. trooper

SAUGUS, Mass. — Newly released photos and surveillance video show the hours leading up to the wrong-way crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor.

According to investigators, Hernan Marrero spent the evening of May 5 at Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar in Saugus, where authorities say he consumed nine alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

Footage shows Marrero arriving at the restaurant around 9:15 p.m. Investigators say he was served a combination of margaritas, Old Fashioneds, and whiskey shots throughout the night, receiving his ninth drink shortly before 1 a.m.

0 of 5 New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed State Police trooper New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed State Police trooper New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed State Police trooper New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed State Police trooper New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed State Police trooper

Surveillance video also shows Marrero interacting with restaurant staff while drinking inside the bar.

Authorities say Marrero was not seen leaving the restaurant until about 1:51 a.m., nearly an hour after his last drink. Video shows him exiting through the kitchen alongside other employees.

New images show driver drinking at Saugus restaurant before crash that killed State Police trooper

Prosecutors say Marrero then got behind the wheel and drove the wrong way on Route 1 in Lynnfield, where he crashed head-on into Trainor’s vehicle.

Both Trainor and Marrero died in the crash.

Investigators also found evidence that multiple employees were served alcohol after hours the same night. According to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC), one bartender was seen serving alcoholic drinks to himself and other staff members after the restaurant had closed.

The agency determined that more than 25 alcoholic beverages were served after hours and that more than 30 free alcoholic drinks were provided that night.

As a result, the ABCC cited Tribu for several alleged liquor law violations.

An attorney representing the restaurant asked commissioners to consider Tribu’s previously clean record, describing the incident as isolated.

The ABCC is reviewing the case and could issue a warning, suspend the restaurant’s liquor license, or revoke it altogether.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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