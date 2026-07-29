Patrick Clancy recounts finding dead children, injured Lindsay Clancy in emotional testimony

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The emotional testimony of Patrick Clancy continued Wednesday as jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial heard chilling details about the moments he returned home and discovered his three children dead.

The trial paused shortly after Patrick Clancy’s 911 call was played for the jury, a recording that prompted an immediate recess and left many in the courtroom visibly emotional. The audio was not broadcast publicly or recorded per order of Judge William Sullivan.

Taking the stand for a second day, Patrick Clancy described leaving the family’s Duxbury home to pick up takeout food and make an additional stop at CVS before returning home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy testified that the house seemed unusually quiet when he arrived. He told jurors he called out for his family, looked downstairs, and even called Lindsay Clancy’s cellphone in an attempt to locate her and their children.

When he couldn’t find anyone in the children’s rooms or bathrooms, Clancy said he became concerned and discovered that the bedroom door was locked.

After gaining entry to the room, he testified that he saw blood throughout the bedroom and noticed an open window. Clancy told jurors he only stepped a foot or two inside before running outside to the backyard, where he found Lindsay Clancy lying on the ground.

According to his testimony, Lindsay Clancy was on her back with cuts to her wrists and a red mark around her neck. When he asked what had happened, Patrick Clancy said she told him she had tried to kill herself.

Clancy testified that when first responders arrived, he urged them to stay with Lindsay while he went back inside to check on the children.

Jurors later heard the 911 call that prosecutors said supports Patrick Clancy’s account of what happened inside the house.

During the recording, the jury heard the frantic moments as Patrick Clancy discovered his three children. He testified that each child had an exercise band around their neck that he removed.

0 of 69 Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

After nearly two minutes of screams and desperate attempts to help the children, jurors heard Patrick Clancy say, “She killed the kids.”

Prosecutors also asked Patrick Clancy whether Lindsay Clancy had ever expressed a desire to harm their children or whether anyone had warned him not to leave her alone with them. He answered “no” to both questions.

Following the playing of the 911 call, Lindsay Clancy was seen sobbing with her head in her hands at the defense table as the courtroom processed the emotional testimony.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the deaths of the couple’s three children.

Her defense argues she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors contend she was criminally responsible for her actions.

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