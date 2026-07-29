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Patrick Clancy recounts finding dead children, injured Lindsay Clancy in emotional testimony

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The emotional testimony of Patrick Clancy continued Wednesday as jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial heard chilling details about the moments he returned home and discovered his three children dead.

Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Patrick Clancy’s frantic 911 call played for jurors

The trial paused shortly after Patrick Clancy’s 911 call was played for the jury, a recording that prompted an immediate recess and left many in the courtroom visibly emotional. The audio was not broadcast publicly or recorded per order of Judge William Sullivan.

Taking the stand for a second day, Patrick Clancy described leaving the family’s Duxbury home to pick up takeout food and make an additional stop at CVS before returning home on Jan. 24, 2023.

Clancy testified that the house seemed unusually quiet when he arrived. He told jurors he called out for his family, looked downstairs, and even called Lindsay Clancy’s cellphone in an attempt to locate her and their children.

When he couldn’t find anyone in the children’s rooms or bathrooms, Clancy said he became concerned and discovered that the bedroom door was locked.

After gaining entry to the room, he testified that he saw blood throughout the bedroom and noticed an open window. Clancy told jurors he only stepped a foot or two inside before running outside to the backyard, where he found Lindsay Clancy lying on the ground.

According to his testimony, Lindsay Clancy was on her back with cuts to her wrists and a red mark around her neck. When he asked what had happened, Patrick Clancy said she told him she had tried to kill herself.

Clancy testified that when first responders arrived, he urged them to stay with Lindsay while he went back inside to check on the children.

Jurors later heard the 911 call that prosecutors said supports Patrick Clancy’s account of what happened inside the house.

During the recording, the jury heard the frantic moments as Patrick Clancy discovered his three children. He testified that each child had an exercise band around their neck that he removed.

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After nearly two minutes of screams and desperate attempts to help the children, jurors heard Patrick Clancy say, “She killed the kids.”

Prosecutors also asked Patrick Clancy whether Lindsay Clancy had ever expressed a desire to harm their children or whether anyone had warned him not to leave her alone with them. He answered “no” to both questions.

Following the playing of the 911 call, Lindsay Clancy was seen sobbing with her head in her hands at the defense table as the courtroom processed the emotional testimony.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the deaths of the couple’s three children.

Her defense argues she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors contend she was criminally responsible for her actions.

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