Liquor license under consideration for Saugus restaurant in crash that killed Mass. State Trooper

SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus restaurant’s liquor license is under review after alleged violations involving serving alcohol after hours and providing free drinks to the wrong-way driver who killed Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor.

A hearing was held Tuesday before the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission to determine whether Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar liquor license should be revoked.

Hernan Marrero, 50, the wrong-way driver, had a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit on the night of the crash.

Investigators said he was served nine alcoholic beverages that night at Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar, including seven that he was not charged for.

Surveillance video showed Marrero consuming margaritas, Old Fashioneds, and whiskey shots.

According to one of the lead investigators Caroline Guarino, surveillance video showed Marrero being served drinks after midnight, the time alcoholic beverages are legally allowed to be sold or served by the licensee.

Guarino’s investigation also identified five staff members who were served drinks after hours. One of those employees, the bar manager, had known Marrero for 20 years. He admitted breaking his two years of sobriety that night to drink with Marrero.

Defense Attorney Tracey Firicano argued the staff members had clocked out for the night after starting work at noon on Cinco de Mayo. She also said the restaurant had no prior violations before this “isolated occurrence.”

“Context is important because this is an isolated occurrence and we know what’s an isolated occurrence for a couple of reasons,” said Defense Attorney Tracey Firicano.

“All of the staff that she interviewed unequivocally stated that they had never observed after hours drinks or free drinks ever being served in the restaurant before”

The ABCC will now consider the evidence before issuing a decision.

Trooper Kevin Trainor’s mother was also in attendance of the hearing.

“There’s no question that this a tragedy. For all involved. And as human beings it’s difficult. Not to let emotion permeate, what is being assessed. However, the issues before you, honorable commission members are very narrow ones. And that doesn’t minimize the tragedy. All it does is keep it right size. And narrows the focus on the evidence presented to you,” said Firicano.

The commission will make their decision in a written statement at a later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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