Teen driver killed, 4 others seriously hurt after stolen SUV crashes in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A 17-year-old Weymouth boy was killed, and four other people were seriously injured Wednesday morning when a stolen SUV crashed into a tree in Abington, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 7:45 a.m. on Washington Street.

Abington police hold press conference after deadly crash

Police had identified a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen just before 3:30 a.m. out of Brockton and were attempting to conduct a stop when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz and Abington Police Chief John Bonney.

Five people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

Investigators said one female passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Three other passengers, one male and two females, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The two male and two female victims, aged ranging from 14-17, were initially taken to area hospitals before being transferred to Boston for further treatment.

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The 17-year-old driver became trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of those involved in the crash haven’t been released.

According to Chief Bonney, the officer involved in the pursuit has been placed on leave in accordance with the Department’s protocol.

“The officer involved is being cared for; he was not involved in the crash,” Chief Bonney said. “We’re caring for his well-being; this is certainly a traumatic crash.”

Mindy Redman, a resident of the area, described hearing the chase.

“I heard what seemed to be a police chase because sirens were on, and I heard a car at high speed, and it all happened within a couple of split seconds,” Redman said. “I knew it was, um, going to be an accident. Then there was a loud explosion, which was the car hitting the tree.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Abington police with the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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