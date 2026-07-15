DA: Wrong-way driver who crashed into Trooper Kevin Trainor was served nine drinks in three hours

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney has released a final summary on the May 6, 2026, fatal crash resulting in the death of Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor and driver Hernan Marrero.

In a statement from the Essex County District Attorney, 50-year-old Hernan Marrero of Roslindale began his evening at a restaurant in Waltham where he purchased food and was provided one complimentary drink, closing his tab just before 8 p.m.

He then traveled to Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar on Route 1 North in Saugus. Between 9:20 p.m. and 12:53 a.m., he was served a total of nine alcoholic drinks.

He posted on social media with a margarita, captioning it “second stop!!!”

According to the Essex District Attorney, ABCC has issued notice to Tribu alleging multiple violations of civil regulations for serving alcoholic drinks after hours and for serving free drinks. A hearing in that matter is scheduled for July 28.

There will be no criminal charges filed against Tribu Mexican Kitchen and Bar.

Marrero left Tribu in his Jeep around 1:56 a.m. and headed north on Route 1 in the northbound lane for approximately 2.3 miles.

Investigators viewed MassDOT traffic camera footage which shows the Jeep then enter the jughandle, graze a guardrail on the right, run a red light, take too sharp a left turn, and re-enter the northbound lane traveling southbound.

The Jeep traveled 1.8 miles southbound in the northbound lane.

At the Salem Street overpass, the Jeep then passed a northbound EZ Disposal truck equipped with dash cam video, which shows the Jeep passing at around 2:02 a.m. The driver of the truck then called 911 after passing the wrong-way driver.

According to the Essex District Attorney, Trainor had recently completed an assigned public safety detail on the Lynnway in the area of the General Edwards Bridge.

He clocked out at 1:52 a.m. and began his commute home. His cruiser radio was on and set to the channel over which the communications about the wrong-way driver were broadcast.

Trainor’s cruiser was the first to encounter the Jeep and collided head-on with it.

Marrero was pronounced deceased on scene. Trainor was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.

DA: Wrong-way driver who crashed into Trooper Kevin Trainor was served nine drinks in three hours

Marrero’s toxicology report revealed a BAC of 0.192, over twice the legal limit. Also present in his blood were Bupropion, an antidepressant and smoking inhibitor, and Hydroxybupropion, a metabolite of that drug.

“The collision was caused by the actions of Mr. Marrero and, furthermore, that his wrong-way operation of the Jeep ultimately resulted in his own death as well as the line of duty death of Trooper Kevin Trainor,” said the Essex County District Attorney.

“The available evidence is consistent with early reports that in responding to this highly dangerous situation, Trooper Kevin T. Trainor demonstrated exemplary courage and self-sacrifice. His willingness to put his own life at risk to serve and protect the citizens of the Commonwealth likely prevented an even greater tragedy.”

25 Investigates found one citation indicating Hernan Marrero was cited for ‘wrong way operation’ once before.

“At the end of the day knowing this information isn’t going to change what happened that night on May 6. But I believe that Kevin deserves justice as well, and knowing that Tribu while isn’t directly responsible for my fiancés death they did play a part by giving him the amount of drinks they did. And not attempting to at least take action in preventing the individual to drive intoxicated,” Trainor’s fiancé, Jessica Ostrowski told Boston 25.

“Today’s day and age there is no excuse there is uber, call a friend, or even walk if you have to, but don’t risk someone else’s life or your own.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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