Local

Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Court now in recess until Thursday

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial heard the frantic 911 call Patrick Clancy made after returning home and discovering his wife seriously injured outside their Duxbury home before finding their three children dead in the basement.

The recording was played in Plymouth Superior Court when testimony resumed Wednesday morning. However, the audio was not broadcast publicly or recorded per order of Judge William Sullivan, meaning only those inside the courtroom heard the call.

Boston 25’s Bob Ward described the call as “one of the most gut-wrenching things I have ever heard.” He added, “Truly one of the worst things I’ve heard in my 43 years of reporting.”

Lindsay Clancy was seen openly sobbing as the call played.

Patrick Clancy was called back to the stand for cross-examination when the court returned from afternoon break. Court is now in recess until Thursday at 9 a.m.

Watch Boston 25’s live streaming coverage:

Day 2 of testimony in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Follow Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:

July 29, 2026, 4:13 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 4:12 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 4:07 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 4:06 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:48 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:43 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:41 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:40 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:37 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:29 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:19 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 3:13 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 2:57 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 2:37 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 2:28 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 2:25 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 2:16 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 2:14 p.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:57 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:55 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:52 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:51 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:49 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:42 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:40 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:35 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:21 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:43 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:36 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:35 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:31 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:25 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:14 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:11 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:09 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:05 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:05 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:58 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:55 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:50 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:49 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:39 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:35 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:32 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:16 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 9:13 a.m.

What to know about the trial so far:

Patrick Clancy began testifying Monday after opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys. During emotional testimony, he detailed Lindsay Clancy’s mental health struggles in the months leading up to the deaths of their children.

Jurors were shown family photographs taken just days before the January 2023 killings. Patrick Clancy testified that on the day of the murders, he believed his wife’s condition was improving when he left the home to pick up takeout.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands in the basement of their home on Jan. 24, 2023. Prosecutors allege she sent Patrick Clancy out to pick up dinner before carrying out the killings.

Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon, who is not involved in the case, said Patrick Clancy’s testimony is likely to be among the most difficult moments of the trial.

0 of 71

Did Lindsay Clancy know what she was doing? Legal expert says jury faces critical decision

“We’re about to hear what happened and what he saw when he came home, so certainly I expect it to be harrowing, I expect it to be upsetting and horrific,” Hershon said. “But he’s a victim in all of this, probably the biggest living victim that there is in this case. He lost his wife, essentially, to the system and a wheelchair; he lost his children, and his entire life got upended, so it will be hard to watch, but it is evidence coming into this trial.”

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors acknowledged Lindsay Clancy struggled with mental health issues for months before the deaths but argued she was controlling and manipulative and carefully planned the killings.

Defense attorneys presented a sharply different account, arguing Clancy is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. They contend Lindsay and Patrick Clancy repeatedly sought treatment but were unable to get the care she needed in the weeks and months leading up to the murders.

The trial could last up to eight weeks.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read