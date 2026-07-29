Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Court now in recess until Thursday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial heard the frantic 911 call Patrick Clancy made after returning home and discovering his wife seriously injured outside their Duxbury home before finding their three children dead in the basement.
The recording was played in Plymouth Superior Court when testimony resumed Wednesday morning. However, the audio was not broadcast publicly or recorded per order of Judge William Sullivan, meaning only those inside the courtroom heard the call.
Boston 25’s Bob Ward described the call as “one of the most gut-wrenching things I have ever heard.” He added, “Truly one of the worst things I’ve heard in my 43 years of reporting.”
Lindsay Clancy was seen openly sobbing as the call played.
Patrick Clancy was called back to the stand for cross-examination when the court returned from afternoon break. Court is now in recess until Thursday at 9 a.m.
Watch Boston 25’s live streaming coverage:
Follow Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:
July 29, 2026, 4:13 p.m.
Court is finished today in #LindsayClancy murder trial @boston25 #truecrime Back tomorrow at 9am— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 4:12 p.m.
Patrick Clancy has finished testifying in his wife #Lindsayclancy triple murder trial @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 4:07 p.m.
DA said measurement from bedroom window to ground was not 20 ft, but 12 feet. @boston25 #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 4:06 p.m.
DA said measurement from bedroom window to ground was not 20 ft, but 12 feet. @boston25 #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 3:48 p.m.
Redirect now of Patrick Clancy by DA @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 3:43 p.m.
Reddington showed Patrick a notebook Lindsay kept.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
Q do you know if she was advised to keep a night time diary of her drugs and affects of them?
Patrick Not that im aware @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime
July 29, 2026, 3:41 p.m.
2/2 Today Patrick said he was told to throw out because prescription was being updated. Not because she was pill shopping. "Without that context it paints a different picture," Patrick said. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 3:40 p.m.
Yesterday, DA showed Patrick bottles of Lindsay's prescription drugs that he kept in console of his truck. He said he was getting rid of them. DA said bottles mostly full, only few missing pills. 1/2 @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 3:37 p.m.
Reddington is showing bottles of empty prescription drugs he found in Lindsay's night stand drawer Prescribed in December 2022 and January 2023. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 3:29 p.m.
Reddington is establishing with Patrick that he went to trip to NY, skiing, brunch, leaving Lindsay with children in late 2022 for days, "as opposed to a 3 min trip to cvs, and 30 min trip to restaurant." @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 3:19 p.m.
NY's 02 into 03, Patrick took Lindsay to MGH Boston so she could go to McLean hospital.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
Patrick:" She was scared, didn't want to go. it was our second time at ER. I said you have to go."@boston25 #lindsayclancy
July 29, 2026, 3:13 p.m.
Patrick is testifying to Lindsay's prescribed drugs in fall of 22, & why prescriptions changed.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
Q: did Lindsay go to doctors to seek out drugs because she was an addict? Patrick: she wasn't trying to get off meds. she was trying to get on the right meds @boston25 #lindsayclancy
July 29, 2026, 2:57 p.m.
Reddington is asking Patrick Clancy about an 8/22/22 google search for suicide on Patrick's lap top computer.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
Reddington said it looks like you were looking up cw musician Tom Hall and you inadvertently landed on suicide page. Hall committed suicide. Clancy said yes. @boston25
July 29, 2026, 2:37 p.m.
Defense is showing jury Lindsay Clancy's frequent social media posts with pics about the children. Patrick is identifying the children in Lindsay's posts. @boston25 #lindsayclancy trial #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 2:28 p.m.
Reddington: Did Lindsay love Dawson (their son, middle child)?— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
P Clancy: She loved him very much
Reddington: did she resent him?
P Clancy: No. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25
July 29, 2026, 2:25 p.m.
Patrick Clancy said daughter Cora was named for first baby Lindsay helped deliver. Said Lindsay was dedicated mom, made up songs for the children, brought them to music classes. @boston25 #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 2:16 p.m.
Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington is cross examining Patrick Clancy #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 2:14 p.m.
We are about to go back into session in the #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. Patrick Clancy is being called back to the stand. We are waiting for jury. @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:57 a.m.
Sweeney is finished on stand. sidebar now. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:55 a.m.
Sweeney is finished on stand. sidebar now. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:52 a.m.
Krause testified to a call asking about Pedialight she took the afternoon on 1.24.23@boston25#lindsayclancy Next witness is Saria Sweeney who worked at 3-V restaurant, handled takeout orders. #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:51 a.m.
at 510pm on 1.24.23, Sweeney took a call from a woman ordering Risotto and Mediterranean Power Bowl meals.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
Order picked up at 554pm. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy
July 29, 2026, 11:49 a.m.
Krause testified to a call asking about Pedialight she took the afternoon on 1.24.26 @boston25 #lindsayclancy Next witness is Saria Sweeney who worked at 3-V restaurant, handled takeout orders. #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:42 a.m.
Angela Krause, General Manager of CVS in Kingston is next witness in #LindsayClancy trial #truecrime @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:40 a.m.
After lengthy breaks, DA is about to call next witness. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:35 a.m.
After a sidebar, judge is taking a 5 min break. Said when he returns he’ll talk about scheduling. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 11:21 a.m.
We are being called back into the courtroom now. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:43 a.m.
It didn’t appear that the jury had an emotional reaction to the 911 call. But I’m glad they took a break. I am feeling it right now. Truly one of the worst things I’ve heard in my 43 yrs of reporting. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:36 a.m.
Patrick was not in courtroom when 911 call was played. For most part Lindsay was at defense bench, quiet. But at end of 911 call, she was openly sobbing as jury was let out of the courtroom. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:35 a.m.
Before he found the children, Patrick tried to help Lindsay: “Keep your eyes open, look at me, say my name.” Occasionally we could hear Lindsay crying or moaning. She didn’t speak, just sounds. @boston25 #truecrime. #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:31 a.m.
I’m on the hallway outside the courtroom. The full horror of the night was played for the jury. We hear Patrick trying to get help for #Lindsayclancy @boston25 #Truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:25 a.m.
The 911 call is one of the most gut wrenching things i have ever heard. Taking a break. Jury is out of courtroom. Lindsay Clancy is openly sobbing. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:15 a.m.
Here comes the 911 call. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25 Judge is cautioning jury to separate emotional reaction while listening to the call.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:14 a.m.
Now prosecutor is showing the exercise bands used to kill the children. One is yellow, one is black, one is blue. #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:11 a.m.
Patrick Clancy is excused from the witness stand, he is subject to recall. Prosecutor is showing the children's clothes to the jury, starting with Cora's PJ pants and shirt. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:09 a.m.
Patrick said in a later phone call with #LindsayClancy she didn't talk about children, only about what she went thru. Said she heard a man's voice telling her to kill the children. said she claimed it was a moment of psychosis. @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:05 a.m.
The 911 call is coming in now. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:05 a.m.
Patrick just testified that he found Cora and Callen on floor of living room area of basement with bands around their necks, which he removed. Dawson was in his office. "I knew he was gone." @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m.
It is difficult for me to see #LindsayClancy during this testimony. She appears to be sitting quietly at defense table from my vantage point. @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:58 a.m.
Patrick: Lindsay had deep cuts on her wrists, and a red line on her neck. I said what happened. She said I tried to kill myself. I said where are the kids? She said in the basement. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:55 a.m.
Patrick said he ran downstairs, out to backyard and found Lindsay.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
"She was face up in backyard" directly underneath bedroom window. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime
July 29, 2026, 9:50 a.m.
Patrick: "I saw blood everywhere" (in the bedroom) "Looked like it was sprayed over every surface. It was on the doorknob." #truecrime #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:49 a.m.
When Patrick got home, it was "quiet" He called to basement, called Lindsay, checked bathroom. finally to his locked bedroom. Inside there was blood and window open. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:39 a.m.
Patrick said it took him 10-12 minutes to drive home from 3V Restaurant. He pulled into driveway, parked his pickup next to Lindsay's KIA SUV. #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:35 a.m.
AT 5:54PM Patrick arrived at 3V restaurant in Plymouth to pick up the takeout that Lindsay asked him to get. Jury seeing video of him at the restaurant #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:32 a.m.
On 1/24/26 Patrick said he first went to CVS to pick up OTC medicine for Cora. Jury saw video of him at the store. First he called Lindsay, she didn't answer. She called him back at 535. "She sound busy. I thought she was giving them a bath." @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:16 a.m.
We expect to hear the 911 call this morning. Per judge's order, we cannot record or broadcast it. But I can describe it. I'll be as careful as I can be w/my posts today and thru the trial. I know this will be highly sensitive testimony today #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
July 29, 2026, 9:13 a.m.
We expect to hear the 911 call this morning. Per judge's order, we cannot record or broadcast it. But I can describe it. I'll be as careful as I can be w/my posts today and thru the trial. I know this will be highly sensitive testimony today #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026
What to know about the trial so far:
Patrick Clancy began testifying Monday after opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys. During emotional testimony, he detailed Lindsay Clancy’s mental health struggles in the months leading up to the deaths of their children.
Jurors were shown family photographs taken just days before the January 2023 killings. Patrick Clancy testified that on the day of the murders, he believed his wife’s condition was improving when he left the home to pick up takeout.
Lindsay Clancy is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands in the basement of their home on Jan. 24, 2023. Prosecutors allege she sent Patrick Clancy out to pick up dinner before carrying out the killings.
Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon, who is not involved in the case, said Patrick Clancy’s testimony is likely to be among the most difficult moments of the trial.
“We’re about to hear what happened and what he saw when he came home, so certainly I expect it to be harrowing, I expect it to be upsetting and horrific,” Hershon said. “But he’s a victim in all of this, probably the biggest living victim that there is in this case. He lost his wife, essentially, to the system and a wheelchair; he lost his children, and his entire life got upended, so it will be hard to watch, but it is evidence coming into this trial.”
In opening statements Monday, prosecutors acknowledged Lindsay Clancy struggled with mental health issues for months before the deaths but argued she was controlling and manipulative and carefully planned the killings.
Defense attorneys presented a sharply different account, arguing Clancy is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. They contend Lindsay and Patrick Clancy repeatedly sought treatment but were unable to get the care she needed in the weeks and months leading up to the murders.
The trial could last up to eight weeks.
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