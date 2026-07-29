Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Court now in recess until Thursday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial heard the frantic 911 call Patrick Clancy made after returning home and discovering his wife seriously injured outside their Duxbury home before finding their three children dead in the basement.

The recording was played in Plymouth Superior Court when testimony resumed Wednesday morning. However, the audio was not broadcast publicly or recorded per order of Judge William Sullivan, meaning only those inside the courtroom heard the call.

Boston 25’s Bob Ward described the call as “one of the most gut-wrenching things I have ever heard.” He added, “Truly one of the worst things I’ve heard in my 43 years of reporting.”

Lindsay Clancy was seen openly sobbing as the call played.

Patrick Clancy was called back to the stand for cross-examination when the court returned from afternoon break. Court is now in recess until Thursday at 9 a.m.

Watch Boston 25’s live streaming coverage:

Follow Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:

July 29, 2026, 4:13 p.m.

Court is finished today in #LindsayClancy murder trial @boston25 #truecrime Back tomorrow at 9am — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 4:12 p.m.

Patrick Clancy has finished testifying in his wife #Lindsayclancy triple murder trial @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 4:07 p.m.

DA said measurement from bedroom window to ground was not 20 ft, but 12 feet. @boston25 #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 4:06 p.m.

DA said measurement from bedroom window to ground was not 20 ft, but 12 feet. @boston25 #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:48 p.m.

Redirect now of Patrick Clancy by DA @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:43 p.m.

Reddington showed Patrick a notebook Lindsay kept.

Q do you know if she was advised to keep a night time diary of her drugs and affects of them?

Patrick Not that im aware @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:41 p.m.

2/2 Today Patrick said he was told to throw out because prescription was being updated. Not because she was pill shopping. "Without that context it paints a different picture," Patrick said. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:40 p.m.

Yesterday, DA showed Patrick bottles of Lindsay's prescription drugs that he kept in console of his truck. He said he was getting rid of them. DA said bottles mostly full, only few missing pills. 1/2 @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:37 p.m.

Reddington is showing bottles of empty prescription drugs he found in Lindsay's night stand drawer Prescribed in December 2022 and January 2023. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:29 p.m.

Reddington is establishing with Patrick that he went to trip to NY, skiing, brunch, leaving Lindsay with children in late 2022 for days, "as opposed to a 3 min trip to cvs, and 30 min trip to restaurant." @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:19 p.m.

NY's 02 into 03, Patrick took Lindsay to MGH Boston so she could go to McLean hospital.

Patrick:" She was scared, didn't want to go. it was our second time at ER. I said you have to go."@boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 3:13 p.m.

Patrick is testifying to Lindsay's prescribed drugs in fall of 22, & why prescriptions changed.

Q: did Lindsay go to doctors to seek out drugs because she was an addict? Patrick: she wasn't trying to get off meds. she was trying to get on the right meds @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 2:57 p.m.

Reddington is asking Patrick Clancy about an 8/22/22 google search for suicide on Patrick's lap top computer.

Reddington said it looks like you were looking up cw musician Tom Hall and you inadvertently landed on suicide page. Hall committed suicide. Clancy said yes. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 2:37 p.m.

Defense is showing jury Lindsay Clancy's frequent social media posts with pics about the children. Patrick is identifying the children in Lindsay's posts. @boston25 #lindsayclancy trial #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 2:28 p.m.

Reddington: Did Lindsay love Dawson (their son, middle child)?

P Clancy: She loved him very much

Reddington: did she resent him?

P Clancy: No. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 2:25 p.m.

Patrick Clancy said daughter Cora was named for first baby Lindsay helped deliver. Said Lindsay was dedicated mom, made up songs for the children, brought them to music classes. @boston25 #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 2:16 p.m.

Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington is cross examining Patrick Clancy #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 2:14 p.m.

We are about to go back into session in the #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. Patrick Clancy is being called back to the stand. We are waiting for jury. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:57 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:55 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 11:52 a.m.

Krause testified to a call asking about Pedialight she took the afternoon on 1.24.23@boston25#lindsayclancy Next witness is Saria Sweeney who worked at 3-V restaurant, handled takeout orders. #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:51 a.m.

at 510pm on 1.24.23, Sweeney took a call from a woman ordering Risotto and Mediterranean Power Bowl meals.

Order picked up at 554pm. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:49 a.m.

Krause testified to a call asking about Pedialight she took the afternoon on 1.24.26 @boston25 #lindsayclancy Next witness is Saria Sweeney who worked at 3-V restaurant, handled takeout orders. #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:42 a.m.

Angela Krause, General Manager of CVS in Kingston is next witness in #LindsayClancy trial #truecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:40 a.m.

After lengthy breaks, DA is about to call next witness. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:35 a.m.

After a sidebar, judge is taking a 5 min break. Said when he returns he’ll talk about scheduling. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 11:21 a.m.

We are being called back into the courtroom now. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:43 a.m.

It didn’t appear that the jury had an emotional reaction to the 911 call. But I’m glad they took a break. I am feeling it right now. Truly one of the worst things I’ve heard in my 43 yrs of reporting. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:36 a.m.

Patrick was not in courtroom when 911 call was played. For most part Lindsay was at defense bench, quiet. But at end of 911 call, she was openly sobbing as jury was let out of the courtroom. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:35 a.m.

Before he found the children, Patrick tried to help Lindsay: “Keep your eyes open, look at me, say my name.” Occasionally we could hear Lindsay crying or moaning. She didn’t speak, just sounds. @boston25 #truecrime. #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:31 a.m.

I’m on the hallway outside the courtroom. The full horror of the night was played for the jury. We hear Patrick trying to get help for #Lindsayclancy @boston25 #Truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:25 a.m.

The 911 call is one of the most gut wrenching things i have ever heard. Taking a break. Jury is out of courtroom. Lindsay Clancy is openly sobbing. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

Here comes the 911 call. #lindsayclancy #truecrime @boston25 Judge is cautioning jury to separate emotional reaction while listening to the call. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:14 a.m.

Now prosecutor is showing the exercise bands used to kill the children. One is yellow, one is black, one is blue. #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:11 a.m.

Patrick Clancy is excused from the witness stand, he is subject to recall. Prosecutor is showing the children's clothes to the jury, starting with Cora's PJ pants and shirt. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:09 a.m.

Patrick said in a later phone call with #LindsayClancy she didn't talk about children, only about what she went thru. Said she heard a man's voice telling her to kill the children. said she claimed it was a moment of psychosis. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:05 a.m.

July 29, 2026, 10:05 a.m.

Patrick just testified that he found Cora and Callen on floor of living room area of basement with bands around their necks, which he removed. Dawson was in his office. "I knew he was gone." @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

It is difficult for me to see #LindsayClancy during this testimony. She appears to be sitting quietly at defense table from my vantage point. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:58 a.m.

Patrick: Lindsay had deep cuts on her wrists, and a red line on her neck. I said what happened. She said I tried to kill myself. I said where are the kids? She said in the basement. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:55 a.m.

Patrick said he ran downstairs, out to backyard and found Lindsay.

"She was face up in backyard" directly underneath bedroom window. @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:50 a.m.

Patrick: "I saw blood everywhere" (in the bedroom) "Looked like it was sprayed over every surface. It was on the doorknob." #truecrime #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:49 a.m.

When Patrick got home, it was "quiet" He called to basement, called Lindsay, checked bathroom. finally to his locked bedroom. Inside there was blood and window open. @boston25 #truecrime #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:39 a.m.

Patrick said it took him 10-12 minutes to drive home from 3V Restaurant. He pulled into driveway, parked his pickup next to Lindsay's KIA SUV. #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:35 a.m.

AT 5:54PM Patrick arrived at 3V restaurant in Plymouth to pick up the takeout that Lindsay asked him to get. Jury seeing video of him at the restaurant #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:32 a.m.

On 1/24/26 Patrick said he first went to CVS to pick up OTC medicine for Cora. Jury saw video of him at the store. First he called Lindsay, she didn't answer. She called him back at 535. "She sound busy. I thought she was giving them a bath." @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:16 a.m.

We expect to hear the 911 call this morning. Per judge's order, we cannot record or broadcast it. But I can describe it. I'll be as careful as I can be w/my posts today and thru the trial. I know this will be highly sensitive testimony today #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026, 9:13 a.m.

We expect to hear the 911 call this morning. Per judge's order, we cannot record or broadcast it. But I can describe it. I'll be as careful as I can be w/my posts today and thru the trial. I know this will be highly sensitive testimony today #lindsayclancy @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 29, 2026

What to know about the trial so far:

Patrick Clancy began testifying Monday after opening statements from prosecutors and defense attorneys. During emotional testimony, he detailed Lindsay Clancy’s mental health struggles in the months leading up to the deaths of their children.

Jurors were shown family photographs taken just days before the January 2023 killings. Patrick Clancy testified that on the day of the murders, he believed his wife’s condition was improving when he left the home to pick up takeout.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with strangling the couple’s three children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, with exercise bands in the basement of their home on Jan. 24, 2023. Prosecutors allege she sent Patrick Clancy out to pick up dinner before carrying out the killings.

Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon, who is not involved in the case, said Patrick Clancy’s testimony is likely to be among the most difficult moments of the trial.

0 of 71 Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

“We’re about to hear what happened and what he saw when he came home, so certainly I expect it to be harrowing, I expect it to be upsetting and horrific,” Hershon said. “But he’s a victim in all of this, probably the biggest living victim that there is in this case. He lost his wife, essentially, to the system and a wheelchair; he lost his children, and his entire life got upended, so it will be hard to watch, but it is evidence coming into this trial.”

In opening statements Monday, prosecutors acknowledged Lindsay Clancy struggled with mental health issues for months before the deaths but argued she was controlling and manipulative and carefully planned the killings.

Defense attorneys presented a sharply different account, arguing Clancy is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis. They contend Lindsay and Patrick Clancy repeatedly sought treatment but were unable to get the care she needed in the weeks and months leading up to the murders.

The trial could last up to eight weeks.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group