More than a week after indictments, no arraignments for 4 Mass. troopers charged in recruit’s death

BOSTON — More than a week after their indictments were announced, we still don’t know when the four members of the Massachusetts State Police will be arraigned on charges in connection with the death of a state police recruit.

On Monday, Feb. 9, special prosecutor David Meier, alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, announced charges against one sergeant and three troopers following a lengthy investigation into Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s passing.

Lt. Jennifer Penton and Troopers Edwin Rodrigues, David Montanez, and Casey Lamonte face charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury. Penton is also facing a perjury charge.

“Each of these individuals owed a duty of care to Enrique Delgado-Garcia and to his fellow trainees. Each of them interacted with Delgado-Garcia and his fellow trainees on a daily basis, and each of them committed a series of wanton and reckless acts or omissions resulting in Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s death,” Meier said during the announcement

A law enforcement source confirmed to Boston 25 News on Wednesday that no arraignment dates have been set.

Delgado-Garcia died during a boxing training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree in September 2024. Sources familiar with the investigation told 25 Investigates that he suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Following Delgado Garcia’s death, Massachusetts State Police announced a series of reforms, including dividing the upcoming class into two smaller cohorts, appointing new Academy leadership, and completing an hour-by-hour review of the training curriculum. State police also suspended the full-contact boxing training program.

The independent investigation, which cost more than half a million dollars, took some 16 months before the indictments were announced, and officials said it was ongoing.

Investigators said last week they would arrange for the trooper arraignments at a later date rather than arresting any of them.

Boston 25 News will share an update when we learn when the troopers will be in court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group