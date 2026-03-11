South Shore Hospital employee charged with possession, distributing child pornography

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A man working at South Shore Hospital was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to police, on March 9, detectives with the assistances of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in Marstons Mills.

As a result of the investigation and the executed search warrant, 38-year-old Scott Grella of Marstons Mills was arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

The search warrant was a result of a CyberTip.

The tip was received from the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was assigned to a task force officer from the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division.

The CyberTip alleged that an online account, later identified to be Grella’s, possessed and disseminated child pornography.

Police also say that Grella’s digital devices contained child pornography at the time of his arrest.

Grella was officially charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

Grella was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday, March 10.

In a statement with Boston 25, South Shore Health wrote:

“We are aware of the arrest and arraignment of an employee. The individual has been placed on administrative leave. We hold all team members to the highest professional standards.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

