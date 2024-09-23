AG names attorney to lead independent investigation into death of Mass. State Police recruit

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell on Monday named an attorney to lead an independent investigation into the death of a young man who died while training to become a member of the Massachusetts State Police.

David Meier, a trial attorney for over 30 years and a partner at Todd & Weld LLP, has been tasked with investigating the recent death of 25-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia, according to Campbell.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell 25 Investigates that Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury while participating in boxing training at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree earlier this month.

On Sunday, Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn announced the suspension of the Academy’s boxing program and a review of its defensive tactics program.

“Trooper Delgado-Garcia lost his life while training to protect and serve the Commonwealth, and I want to thank his family and the public for their patience as we sought to identify the most appropriate authority to investigate the facts surrounding his tragic death,” Campbell said. “Today, I am appointing Attorney David Meier to lead that investigation. Mr. Meier has deep experience in death investigations and will ensure independence and integrity in this matter.”

David Meier (David Meier -- Todd & Weld LLP)

Meier previously served as special counsel to former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick in overseeing the investigation into the identification of all individuals potentially impacted by the misconduct at the Hinton State Drug Laboratory. Before his time in private practice, Meier was the chief of homicide in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, where he supervised the investigation, prosecution, and trial of homicides within Suffolk County.

“The investigation into Trooper Delgado-Garcia’s death will be undertaken professionally, thoroughly, and responsibly,” Meier said. “The Delgado-Garcia family, their community, and the public have been waiting patiently. It is now time to get to work.”

Campbell said Meier will oversee the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Delgado-Garcia’s death “independently and impartially.” He will also have “complete authority to select his own investigative and legal team and to make his own independent decisions about the facts, the evidence, and the course of the investigation.”

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early decided last week that an independent agency must lead the investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death because he worked as a victim advocate in Early’s office before transitioning down a law enforcement path with the state police.

“Because of this close relationship, someone else will be handling this matter,” Early said last week. “There is no way this office can handle this. Everyone loved Enrique.”

The Massachusetts State Police will have no role in Meier’s investigative team or decision-making process, Campbell noted.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group