25 Investigates: State paid over half a million dollars for investigation into police academy death

BOSTON — The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has spent more than half a million dollars on an independent investigation into the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, a case that remains without an official conclusion one year after his passing.

Newly released documents and invoices obtained through a public records request submitted to the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell (D) show the state has paid a total of $545,817.70 for the investigation. These payments cover services provided by lead attorney David Meier, his associates, and other professionals, including private investigators and a medical doctor.

Meier’s rate is listed at $500 an hour. Private Investigative services are billed at $100 an hour.

The total cost could have been even higher, as the firm offered discounts totaling more than $264,000.

All the services listed on the invoices have been redacted, so the scope of the work is unknown.

Delgado-Garcia, 25, died last September after a boxing training exercise at the State Police Academy. An autopsy concluded that his death was due to complications from brain bleeds caused by blunt impact injuries to the head.

Despite the significant expenditure on the probe, no official reports or conclusions have been released by the Attorney General’s office to clarify what exactly happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group