Family attorney speaks out following charges against four MSP troopers in recruit’s death

The cases of four Massachusetts State Police Training Academy staffers for the death of recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia are still slowly moving forward.

The four will eventually be arraigned at Worcester County Superior Court after their indictments on charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a participant in a physical exercise training program.

But arraignment dates have still not been set.

After a lengthy investigation, Special Prosecutor David Meier, appointed by the State Attorney General, on Monday unveiled the charges.

The state is alleging Enrique suffered severe brain trauma and that he died after, quote, “unauthorized, unapproved, and unsupervised” sparring and boxing matches at the New Braintree Academy in September 2024.

Meier said there is no evidence that Enrique was targeted.

Michael Wilcox is the attorney for Enrique’s family.

“Enrique had a concussion the day before. He was supposed to be examined. And he wasn’t. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that you put this kid in the ring, he got the heck beat out of him. And they stood there and watched that,” Wilcox said.

All four of the defendants have been relieved of duty by the State Police. The POST Commission has also decertified them.

For the family of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, their attorney tells me, they are now getting the answers they’ve been seeking since Enrique died.

“You don’t send your 25-year-old son off to the State Police Academy, proud of him as you can possibly be. And then get the call that his mother got. That he’s at the hospital having had an accident. it’s incredibly outrageous,” Wilcox said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

