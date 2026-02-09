Investigator files charges against four MSP Academy trainers in connection with death of recruit

BOSTON — Multiple people involved with the training of Massachusetts State Police recruits are being held accountable for the death of a 25-year-old following a boxing exercise in 2024, an independent investigator said Monday.

Attorney David Meier detailed that four people, an MSP training supervisor and three other instructors on the training staff, will have charges filed against them in connection to death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia in September 2024 after he collapsed following a boxing session.

Meier said that the academy committed a number of “wanton and reckless” acts and that the four members of the MSP training staff, Sergeant Jennifer Penton, Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, Trooper David Montanez and Trooper Casey LaMonte, failed to properly supervise the sessions.

Meier also revealed that Delgado-Garcia was injured during training twice in two days, September 11 and 12, before dying on September 13.

Meir defined the inability of State Police Academy members to supervise properly as “wanton and reckless” and contributed to Delgado-Garcia‘s severe and deadly head injuries. Sources familiar with the investigation told 25 Investigates that he suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

All four members of the training staff will face charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a person participating in a training program involving physical exercise.

The supervisor, Sergeant Penton, will also face a perjury charge after allegedly lying under oath, according to Meier.

“Each of these individuals owed a duty of care to Enrique Delgado-Garcia and to his fellow trainees. Each of them interacted with Delgado-Garcia and his fellow trainees on a daily basis and each of them committed a series of wanton and reckless acts or omissions resulting in Enrique Delgado-Garcia’s death,” said Meier.

None of the four individuals will be arrested and will instead be summoned to court at a later date.

Sources say Delgado-Garcia was in the ring with someone else when he stumbled onto the mat but stood back up. The fight was allowed to continue. He then collapsed following a blow to the head.

Meier also explained that there was no evidence that Delgado-Garcia was targeted in any way and that there was no evidence that would warrant any of the Massachusetts State Police’s command staff to face charges.

Andrea Campbell first appointed Meir to examine the circumstances around Delgado Garcia’s death in the weeks following his death. 25 Investigates has learned the cost of that probe is approaching $700,000.

For months, 25 Investigates has tracked both the status and the cost of the investigation.

During the graduation of the 92nd Recruit Training Troop last month, Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh pressed Governor Maura Healey about the cost of the investigation and the considerable length of time that had passed.

Following Delgado Garcia’s death, Massachusetts State Police announced a series of reforms, including dividing the upcoming class into two smaller cohorts, appointing new Academy leadership and completing an hour-by-hour review of the training curriculum.

State police also suspended the full-contact boxing training program following Delgado-Garcia’s death.

“Today is a difficult and somber day for the Massachusetts State Police as we continue to understand the events that led to the tragic death of Trooper Enrique Delgado Garcia,” Colonel Geoffrey Noble said in a statement. “As a law enforcement agency, we respect the legal process and have fully cooperated with the independent investigation while remaining focused on our mission and continuing the important work of keeping Massachusetts communities safe.”

“In the period since the tragedy, the Department has taken several steps to strengthen training at the Academy, including commissioning an independent review by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and expanding support for recruits,” Noble said. “As the IACP review nears completion, our work continues with focus and resolve, guided by Enrique’s memory, and committed to the highest standards of professionalism, leadership, and training. We will remain engaged with the legal process and will reserve further comment at this time to protect its integrity,” Noble ended with.

