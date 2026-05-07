New photos emerge of Vrabel, Russini renting boat in 2021 while reporter was 7 months pregnant

New video shared with Boston 25 News by TMZ Sports reportedly captures New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Diana Russini renting a boat in Tennessee in 2021, while Russini was seven months pregnant.

Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans at the time.

No one else was on the boat, TMZ reports.

Video courtesy of TMZ Sports:

Watch full video on TMZ

Vrabel skipped Day 3 of the draft on Saturday to seek “counseling,” after new photos of the coach and Russini were published by the New York Post’s Page Six.

The tabloid said the photos were taken in a secluded bar in New York City in 2020, six years before Vrabel and Russini were spotted holding hands, embracing, and sitting in a pool and hot tub at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The Sedona photos released by Page Six were said to be taken before the annual NFL meetings began in Phoenix on March 29.

In a report detailing the new photos, Page Six described Vrabel and Russini as being “all over each other” and “kissing.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday following the Truist Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte and called Vrabel “a great human being,” and said he doesn’t think the head coach’s off-field issues will be a distraction for the defending AFC champions this upcoming season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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