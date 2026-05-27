Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel to speak as team kicks off 2026 OTAs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are back on the practice field today as they begin organized team activities, or OTAs, marking an early step toward what the team hopes is a return to Super Bowl contention.

OTAs are voluntary workouts, meaning players are not required to attend. Still, they provide a key opportunity for the roster to begin building chemistry ahead of the upcoming season.

One major focus will be quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to continue developing timing and connection with his new receiving corps — including wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Doubs signed a reported four-year, $68 million deal this offseason as part of the Patriots’ effort to replace star receiver Stefon Diggs.

Head coach Mike Vrabel is also set to address the media later this morning for the first time since last month. His appearance is expected to draw attention not only to football matters, but also to questions about his reported relationship with former NFL reporter Diana Russini.

Fans can watch Vrabel’s press conference live on Boston 25 News and Boston25News.com at 11:30 a.m.

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