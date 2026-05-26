2 Massachusetts doughnut shops named among DoorDash’s top 100 in America

BROCKTON AND DRACUT, Mass. — Two Massachusetts doughnut shops have earned spots among the top 100 in the United States, according to a new ranking by DoorDash.

The popular online food ordering and delivery business unveiled a list of 100 top-rated local doughnut shops across the country on Tuesday in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Spanning 86 cities and 25 states, DoorDash says its list is based on data from April 2025 through April 2026, and includes small and medium-sized shops with fewer than 10 stores, at least 1,000 lifetime reviews, and the highest average consumer ratings during the measurement period.

A pair of Bay State favorites cracked the list:

One Supreme Coffee and Donuts review stated, "The absolute best donuts around! Breakfast sandwiches are really good. Never had anything but amazing food and coffee."

One Top Donut review stated," Coffee was freshly brewed! Exceptionally portioned, tender bagels. I had a great tasting sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich."

Glaze ‘n Daze Donuts in Johnston, Rhode Island, was the only other New England shop to earn recognition.

Friday, June 5, marks National Doughnut Day.

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