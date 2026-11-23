BOSTON — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday the dates, times, and venues for the 16 schools that are set to play in eight high school football state championship games in early December.

Boston College’s Alumni Stadium will host four championship games, with doubleheaders scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec.6.

Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy will host two Super Bowl matchups on Saturday, Dec. 5, while single games will be played Friday, Dec. 4, at Merrimack College’s Duane Stadium and Worcester State University’s John Coughlin Memorial Field.

The state championships have been contested at Gillette Stadium for nearly 20 years, but the New England Revolution are gearing up to host the Philadelphia Union in an MLS Cup Playoffs match, creating a conflict.

“We are beyond grateful to all venues that reached out to the MIAA, offering opportunities to host the 2026 Football Championships,” MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin said in a statement. “It is always our goal to provide the best championship experience for our member schools.”

Here is the schedule of games:

Division 1

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m. — Boston College: No. 1 Saint John’s Preparatory School vs. No. 2 Saint John’s High School

Division 2

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. — Boston College: No. 1 Catholic Memorial High School vs. No. 3 Billerica Memorial High School

Division 3

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. — Boston College: No. 1 Mansfield High School vs. No. 3 Marshfield High School

Division 4

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. — Boston College: No. 2 Tewksbury Memorial High School vs. No. 5 Walpole High School

Division 5

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Stadium, Quincy: No. 1 Shawsheen Valley Tech School vs. No. 7 Foxborough High School

Division 6

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. — Veterans Memorial Stadium, Quincy: No. 1 Norwell High School vs. No. 3 Abington High School

Division 7

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. — Merrimack College: No. 7 Rockland High School vs. No. 9 Amesbury High School

Division 8

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. — Worcester State University: No. 1 Lee Middle/High School vs. No. 3 Nashoba Valley Technical High School

Tickets are $22 per person and will be available on GoFan. You can also buy tickets on game day at each of the four championship venues.

All eight championship games will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

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