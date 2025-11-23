16 Mass. high schools secure spots in 2025 MIAA Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sixteen high school football teams across Massachusetts have secured their spots in the MIAA State Super Bowls, which will be played at Gillette Stadium in December.

The upcoming contests mark the 18th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the eighth time that all the Super Bowl games will be played on the home turf of the six-time NFL Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Eight state football champions will be crowned in Foxboro over three days of games on Friday, Dec. 4, Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6.

The matchups are as follows:

Division 1

St. John’s Prep (11-0, top seed) vs. Xaverian (9-2), the two-time defending champion aiming for a three-peat.

Division 2

Catholic Memorial (9-2-) vs. Bishop Feehan (10-1), making its first Super Bowl appearance since 2012.

Division 3

North Attleboro (9-2, defending champ) vs. King Philip (11-0) in a rematch of their regular-season clash, which King Philip won 21–14.

Division 4

Scituate (10-1) vs. Tewksbury (11-0, one of five unbeaten teams statewide)

Division 5

Shawsheen (11-0) vs. Foxboro (9-2) — a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl won by Shawsheen

Division 6

Norwell (9-2) vs. Fairhaven (10-1)

Division 7

Cohasset (9-2) vs. Amesbury (11-0)

Division 8

West Boylston (9-2) vs. Randolph (11-0)

The official schedule, including dates and times for each game, will be released later this week.

The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over four weeks.

Before the Super Bowls are played, fans can look forward to the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalries across the state.

