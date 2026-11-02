Gillette Stadium will no longer host MIAA high school football state championships

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After nearly 20 years, Gillette Stadium will no longer host Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association high school football state championship games.

The MIAA said in a statement that it was informed Monday that use of the stadium was “no longer an option.”

“We thank the Patriots organization for hosting this event for nearly two decades,” the organization said.

The 2026 MIAA Football Tournament begins this week, and the MIAA said it will work diligently to secure host sites that provide “the best possible championship experience for our student athletes and our school communities.”

Boston 25 has reached out to the Kraft Group for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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