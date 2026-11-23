NEWTON, Mass. — A woman in Newton got some unexpected backup after finding herself being followed by a group of turkeys.

Video shows the birds trailing the woman as she tries to get away. That’s when a group of strangers stepped in to help, working together to get her safely away from the persistent flock.

The unusual encounter turned into quite the turkey rescue, with a few good Samaritans making sure she didn’t have to face the feathered followers alone.

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