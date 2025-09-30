Methuen Mayor declares war on human trafficking after busts at two local businesses

METHUEN, Mass. — Methuen Mayor DJ Beauregard says he’s launching a Task Force on Human Trafficking after the city found evidence of that criminal activity in two businesses.

“These folks are not invisible, we’re gonna find them, we’re gonna come after them, and this is just the opening salvo of this fight,” said Mayor Beauregard.

City leaders just busted two businesses they believe were fronts for trafficking women and selling sexual services.

Now, the mayor believes there may be several more.

“In recent days, I have declared, in effect from a policy standpoint, war on human trafficking in our city, the idea being that we need to eradicate these terrible crimes, the individuals, the evil doers who are actually carrying these out, getting them the hell out of our city,” said Mayor Beauregard.

On Monday, the Methuen Department of Health and Human Services inspected Eastern Bodywork Therapy on Hampshire Street and found evidence of criminal activity.

This comes less than 24 hours after the city shut down the Beauty Garden Spa on Wallace Street.

The manager of that business faced a judge on Monday for running a house of prostitution.

“There would be a new group of girls coming in and they were very blatant about it, they put them in these buses, and they brought them in and they brought them out,” said Beth Foote, who lives near the business on Wallace Street.

Foote reported this activity to the city, and now the mayor says he’s thankful for the residents who are speaking up to bring awareness to the issue.

City leaders are now looking for accountability, from the business leaders to the customers who paid for these illegal services, to the landlords of the properties.

“Who knew what, and who was satisfied to allow it to happen?” said Mayor Beauregard.

The mayor will be announcing more information about his new Task Force on this issue later this week, which will include finding support for the victims.

He’s asking all residents to come forward if they notice any other suspicious activity as this is all still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

