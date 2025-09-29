Methuen police shut down second suspected human trafficking operation

METHUEN, Mass. — The Methuen Police Department has announced that they have shut down a second human trafficking operation, less than one day after shutting down a spa and arresting its manager.

Additionally, Methuen Mayor D.J. Beaugard also announced the formation of the Human Trafficking Task Force.

Beaugard added that the task force will draw resources from city agencies and partners, including Methuen’s Inspections and Health Divisions, the Methuen Police Department, and community partners and non-profit agencies.

“We must do more — in partnership with our federal and state law enforcement allies, alongside our neighbors here in the Merrimack Valley — to unmask shell corporations that hide business owners, support survivor-centered law enforcement strategies, and close the loopholes in the commercial real estate industry that traffickers exploit,“ Beaugard said. ”Methuen has zero tolerance for those who profit from human suffering in our city.”

The most recent incident occurred earlier on Monday, when an inspector from the Methuen Department of Health, Human Services, and Inspections responded to Eastern Bodywork Therapy, located on 17 Hampshire Street, after receiving a complaint of unlicensed business activity. Upon inspection, it was revealed that the location was used as an unlicensed bodywork establishment.

Investigators discovered compelling evidence indicating unlawful habitation within the premises, and other materials consistent with criminal activity were found in plain sight, prompting the dispatch of the Methuen Police Department for further investigation. An immediate cease-and-desist order was issued for the location.

“Commercial spaces are not designed or permitted for residential use, and living in them poses serious safety risks,” Director of Public Health Caeli Tegan Zampach said. “We also encourage everyone to make sure any service-based business they visit has its proper license posted, which is required by law.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

