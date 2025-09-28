Methuen police close down massage parlor, arrest manager on human trafficking charges

METHUEN, Mass. — Methuen Police announced the closure of a massage parlor and the arrest of its manager on human trafficking charges.

Police say that on September 4, following a lengthy investigation that utilized surveillance and undercover procedures, a search warrant was obtained for the Beauty Garden Spa, located at 5 Wallace Street, and two women were discovered living in the basement.

“This operation marks the first blow in our aggressive campaign to eradicate human trafficking and sexual servitude in Methuen,” said Chief Scott McNamara.

During the search of Beauty Garden Spa, police found numerous computers, phones, and business records that were used in their ongoing investigation. The Methuen Department of Health, Human Services, and Inspections immediately ordered the business closed due to the unlawful habitation of individuals within a commercial premises.

After recovering numerous computers, phones and business records during their investigation, police arrested Suping Zhu, 38, of Flushing, N.Y., on September 26 without incident and charged him with:

Deriving Support from Prostitution

Keeper of a House of Ill Fame

Trafficking Person for Sexual Servitude

Mayor D.J. Beauregard expressed strong support for the police department’s actions and declared a “war on human trafficking” in Methuen. He emphasized the city’s zero tolerance for these crimes and vowed to shut down businesses profiting from such activities.

“To the ‘johns’ fueling this despicable trade, know this: you are not invisible, and we are targeting you next with the full might of the law. Human trafficking and sexual servitude are not victimless crimes,” Beauregard said. “They exploit the vulnerable, destroy lives, and poison our community. We will relentlessly pursue every perpetrator to ensure they face justice.”

Director of Public Health Caeli Tegan Zampach reminded the public that commercial spaces are not permitted to be used as residences, citing safety concerns and violations of municipal and state codes.

The Methuen Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed. Chief McNamara thanked several law enforcement partners, including the Lawrence Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, for their support in the operation.

Zhu is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Lawrence District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

