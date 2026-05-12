Memorial Drive reopens as investigation into daytime shooting in Cambridge continues

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Memorial Drive has reopened after two people were struck by gunfire during a daytime shooting in Cambridge.

Authorities say 46-year-old Tyler Brown has been arrested and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, weapons possession charges, and several additional offenses.

At approximately 1:06 p.m., Cambridge police received a 911 call from Boston police reporting that an individual was acting erratically and was believed to be in Cambridge carrying a rifle.

Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge police responded to the Memorial Drive area. According to DA Ryan, by the time officers arrived, an active shooter situation was already underway.

Court records for a man with the same name and birthdate reveal a long and violent criminal history involving law enforcement, spanning nearly two decades and including prior firearm and drug convictions.

25 Investigates: Suspect in brazen Cambridge shooting has criminal history

Brown was also involved in a high-profile police shootout in Boston’s South End in 2020, where prosecutors accused him of firing 13 rounds at Boston police officers.

Despite prosecutors with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office recommending a prison sentence of 10 to 12 years, a Suffolk Superior Court judge sentenced Brown to just five to six years.

Witnesses in the area described the shooting as terrifying.

“While he’s standing next to a car, he’s hitting the window a couple of times he’s like, mad, he’s frustrated... he starts shooting those cars at least two, three shots,” Joseph Minino-Rodriguez, a witness who works nearby, said.

Both shooting victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Ryan said Brown fired 50 to 60 rounds and is now expected to face two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, along with multiple firearms-related charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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