Witnesses describe terrifying moments as suspect opens fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A shooting in Cambridge left two people in serious condition Monday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said the call came in around 1:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Memorial Drive.

The shooting happened in a populated and busy area, and witnesses said what they saw and caught on video is jarring.

“That was not something I was supposed to see,” Thomas Wing, a witness who lives nearby, said.

The shooter, identified as 46-year-old Tyler Brown, fired a rifle at cars as he walked down Memorial Drive along the Charles River.

“While he’s standing next to a car, he’s hitting the window a couple of times he’s like, mad, he’s frustrated... he starts shooting those cars at least two, three shots,” Joseph Minino-Rodriguez, a witness who works nearby, said.

The Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said two people were struck by the gunfire.

“My boy just straight up gets into a gun fight with the cops now. Six shots in maybe two from him, and the rest from the cop,” Minino-Rodriguez said.

District Attorney Ryan said Brown fired 50 to 60 rounds.

Minino-Rodriguez described what he saw next. “He drops like his leg gave out, so I’m thinking they shot his leg... so he lays down... he throws the gun. So once he throws the gun, my boy’s just out here laying down now, he got his hands up.”

Hundreds of people watched it unfold, leaving many shaken about what they saw.

“If people you know are having problems, call it in, because it never needed to go that far,” Wing said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on camera to contact Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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