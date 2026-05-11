Daylight police shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge prompts massive emergency response

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A daylight shootout involving a rifle-wielding suspect and law enforcement officers on Memorial Drive in Cambridge prompted a massive emergency response on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Memorial Drive near River Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 News that troopers were involved in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and ambulances blocking nearby roads. Part of the area was also roped off with yellow police tape.

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Few details were immediately available, but witnesses claimed a rifle-wielding suspect had opened fire before being shot by police.

“A guy holding a rifle, a semi-automatic rifle...I ran. He just started shooting out of nowhere, and he shot a lot,” Mobil worker Dennis Rodriguez said. “The guy who was shooting, they shot him down over there.”

HAPPENING NOW: A gas station worker says a rifle-wielding suspect opened fire in broad daylight on Memorial Drive in Cambridge this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lDVrbufnfI — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 11, 2026

Another witness says the suspect was shooting at cars along Memorial Drive, likening what he saw to the video game “Grand Theft Auto.” He said a gunfight with police then ensued, with an exchange of more than 30 shots.

“He got into a gunfight with the cops. I was on the phone with 911,” the witness recalled. Once he got in that gunfight, that’s when he got dropped."

'AT LEAST 30 SHOTS': A witness describes the horrifying scene along Memorial Drive in Cambridge, where law enforcement and a rifle-wielding suspect were involved in a daylight shootout. pic.twitter.com/E1sICL8gHv — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 11, 2026

State police said that EMS treated at least one individual for a gunshot wound.

While there is no ongoing threat, Cambridge police urged the public to stay away from the scene due to ongoing activity.

“There is no ongoing danger to the public. Residents are asked to please avoid the area. Additional information will be publicized when it is available,” a post on Facebook read.

Gov. Maura Healey said she’s “closely monitoring” the situation.

“I’m closely monitoring the situation on Memorial Drive. Massachusetts State Police are on the scene and working alongside local law enforcement to investigate. There is no ongoing threat to the public. However, residents and commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid the area to allow public safety personnel to do their work. Grateful to first responders who worked quickly to keep people safe and secure the scene,” Healey said in a statement.

State troopers and Cambridge officers are investigating.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local and state authorities for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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