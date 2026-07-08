Meeting to take place in Cambridge following deadly shooting, renewing debate over ShotSpotter

CAMBRDIGE, Mass. — A community meeting is being held tonight in Cambridge as city and state leaders gather with residents to discuss the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Xavier Bautista.

Bautista was shot Saturday while on his way to work for the Cambridge Department of Public Works.

He later died from his injuries.

His death has sparked debate over the city’s recent decision to remove ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection system that alerts police to the sound of gunfire.

The Cambridge City Council voted less than two months ago to discontinue the technology, citing privacy concerns and questions about its effectiveness.

Following Bautista’s death, the Cambridge Police unions released a statement arguing that the technology may have helped officers locate him sooner, potentially allowing for faster emergency response.

Police have not announced any arrests in Bautista’s death, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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