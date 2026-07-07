An unidentified woman was found dead behind the Star Market in Quincy late Monday night

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News the woman was in her 30s and was found last night around 11:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say there were no obvious signs of trauma and they are working to determine a cause of death.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

Woman found dead behind Quincy Star Market

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