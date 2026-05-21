Cambridge City Council votes to drop ShotSpotter technology

The city of Cambridge is ending its use of a gunshot detection system designed to alert police to possible gunfire incidents.

The City Council voted this week to discontinue the “ShotSpotter” system, a network of devices placed around the city that listen for gunshots and automatically notify police when suspected gunfire is detected.

Critics of the technology argued the system is not fully proven and raised concerns about privacy and the type of data collected through the devices.

In a statement, SoundThinking, the company behind ShotSpotter, defended the technology and its years of service in Cambridge.

“SoundThinking is proud to have successfully served the Cambridge Police Department and the citizens of Cambridge with gunshot detection services since 2014,” the company said.

The company went on to call ShotSpotter “proven, unbiased technology” that helps detect and alert police to gunfire, allowing for faster emergency response, evidence collection, and potentially lifesaving medical aid “all the while preserving privacy.”

SoundThinking also said it is continuing to review the full scope of the City Council’s vote and its implications for the future of the program in Cambridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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