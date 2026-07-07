Mass. town by-by-town reports: How much rain has fallen today?

A soaking summer storm drenched Massachusetts on Tuesday, with some communities seeing several inches of rain.

The storm caused flooding in some southeastern parts of the state, including on Martha’s Vineyard.

Cape Cod was hit hardest, with Falmouth picking up more than 6 inches and Mashpee topping 5 inches.

Here’s a look at some notable totals from Tuesday’s unsettled weather:

Falmouth — (Barnstable County) 6.04″

Mashpee (Barnstable County) - 5.03″

Oak Bluffs (Dukes County) — 2.92″

Edgartown (Dukes County) — 2.73″

Vineyard Haven (Dukes County) — 2.49″

Martha’s Vineyard Airport (Dukes County) — 2.31″

Nantucket Coop (Nantucket County) — 2.20″

Waquoit (Barnstable County) — 2.08″

West Tisbury (Dukes County) — 2.03″

Granville (Hampden County) — 2.04″

West Tisbury (Dukes County) — 1.99″

West Dennis (Barnstable County) — 1.85″

Southbridge (Worcester County) — 1.73″

Hyannis Airport (Barnstable County) — 1.67″

Feeding Hills (Hampden County) — 1.57″

Shrewsbury (Worcester County) — 1.53″

Westborough (Worcester County) — 1.53″

Westport (Bristol County) — 1.49″

Agawam (Hampden County) — 1.45″

Camp Edwards (Barnstable County) — 1.43″

Sturbridge (Worcester County) — 1.41″

Worcester (Worcester County) — 1.41″

Swansea (Bristol County) — 1.38″

Shelburne Falls (Franklin County) -- 1.36″

West Springfield (Hampden County) -- 1.23″

Bedford (Middlesex County) - 1.19″

Maynard (Middlesex County) - 1.17″

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