Brigham and Women’s nurses strike begins, demanding better wages, benefits

BOSTON — The largest nurses’ strike in Massachusetts history is now underway at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

About 4,000 union nurses walked off the job after the hospital and the union did not come to an agreement on a new contract.

Nurses say they are seeking better wages and benefits after working without a contract since March 31.

The one-day strike began Thursday at 7 a.m., but union nurses are not expected to return to work until Monday because replacement nurses hired by the hospital are required to work a minimum five-day assignment.

Hospital officials say Brigham and Women’s Hospital will remain open and continue providing care throughout the work stoppage by bringing in temporary nurses.

Patients are being told to keep their scheduled appointments unless they are contacted directly by their care team with changes.

The nurses’ union says it asked the hospital to return to the bargaining table before the strike began, but it did not happen.

Hospital leaders say nurses continue to receive annual 5% step wage increases and also received a 3% across-the-board pay increase last October.

In a statement, the hospital said:

“Brigham and Women’s Hospital takes seriously the union’s decision to issue a strike notice and is fully prepared to continue providing safe, high-quality care throughout a work stoppage. Our teams have been planning extensively, and our top priority remains the safety of our patients, visitors and staff.”

Negotiations between the two sides are expected to continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group