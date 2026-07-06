‘Very dedicated family guy’: Fiancé of Cambridge DPW worker shot and killed desperate for answers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city worker in Cambridge was found shot and killed early Saturday morning. 32-year-old Xavier Bautista from Cambridge was shot just before 4:30 on the morning of the Fourth of July. He was found lying on the road near Norfolk St. and Broadway about an hour later.

Bautista’s fiancé, Demetris Grimsley, says she was planning on going into the city to celebrate the holiday.

“He was in the city to work overtime. He likely would have been on his way to work at that time,” Grimsley said. “Got a phone call on my way in that never would have expected to get.”

Grimsley said he typically works in the early morning for the sanitation department in Cambridge. The couple were together for nearly ten years and have a five-year-old son.

“Very dedicated family guy and his son was his favorite person on the earth,” Grimsley said. It feels weird because he should be here, but it is comforting to see so many people rally behind him and his story. It’s comforting knowing we aren’t the only ones upset."

A memorial grows at the intersection where Bautista was shot. Candles were lit as people gathered around on Sunday night to honor Bautista.

The city released a statement saying Bautista was a valued colleague, and this is a tremendous loss.

Cambridge Police so far have not shared details on a suspect or potential motive for this shooting. Grimsley is asking anyone who saw anything to give police a call.

“I beg, if you think you know something, if you think you heard something, please report it. We could really use it.”

If you’d like to support the family, you can click the link below to donate:

https://www.supportnow.org/the-bautista-family-98ee0a7c-9d5c-4c88-b434-571e419b4d7c

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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