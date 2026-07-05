Cambridge man found dead from gunshot wound identified as city employee

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — The man found dead from a gunshot wound in Cambridge early Saturday morning has been identified as a city employee.

A few minutes before 5:30 a.m., authorities received a call for a person laying on the ground near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk Street.

The individual was ultimately declared deceased on scene from a gunshot wound.

An initial investigation determined that the victim, 32-year-old Xavier Bautista from Cambridge, was shot just before 4:30 p.m.

Bautista is a member of the Public Works Department and was shot and killed while off duty.

“Xavier Bautista was a valued colleague and beloved by his family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved him. This is a tremendous loss, and our entire City grieves alongside his family, friends, and coworkers,” said City Manager Yi-An Huang and Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui in a statement.

“Gun violence has absolutely no place in our community. We are unwavering in our commitment to keeping Cambridge safe, and we will do everything in our power to support the investigation and ensure accountability.”

Police are now investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident with collaboration from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at (617) 349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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