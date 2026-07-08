The oldest continuously operated fire station in the country is closing

TAUNTON — The Central Fire Station in Taunton is closing after 157 years of continuous service.

Built in 1869, it was the third-oldest fire station still active in the United States and the oldest continuously operated station, having never closed for any period of time.

(Taunton Firefighter's IAFF Local 138 Facebook)

(Taunton Firefighter's IAFF Local 138 Facebook)

Over the years, veterans of the Civil War, World War l, World War ll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Iraqi Freedom all served as members of the Central Fire Station.

(Taunton Firefighter's IAFF Local 138 Facebook)

The station closed this morning as the department transitions to its new public safety facility for police and fire.

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