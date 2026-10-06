Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Search for 16 jurors begins in Sandra Birchmore murder case

BOSTON — Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and staging her 2021 death to look like a suicide.

Farwell’s attorneys twice tried to move the case to another court, arguing it would be impossible to find an impartial jury. The judge denied those requests.

Potential jurors will fill out a questionnaire created by the judge, prosecutors, and defense attorneys.

Once jurors finish that questionnaire, they are free to leave for the day. Potential jurors will have to call Wednesday morning to learn whether they have been excused or if they will need to return Thursday.

Court paperwork shows prosecutors want a 16-person jury — 12 jurors who would deliberate and four alternates.

Court officials are hoping opening statements in Farwell’s trial can begin by the end of the week.

Once seated, jurors will consider allegations that Farwell strangled Birchmore, who was pregnant, and staged the death to look like a suicide. Farwell has pleaded not guilty.

Follow Ryan Breslin’s live court updates:

Tuesday, October 6, 9:22 a.m.

Questionnaires have all been handed out to potential jurors. They include an instruction page, a witness list, and the actual questionnaire that they are filling out. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 9:18 a.m.

Judge Casper is having all potential jurors sworn in and questionnaires are being distributed. Once again, when they are finished, they are free to leave for the day. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 9:12 a.m.

Judge Casper has summarized the charges against Matthew Farwell for the potential jurors. She has also told them the trial is expected to last for 5 weeks, taking us into the second week of November. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 9:06 a.m.

16 jurors will be seated, 4 will be alternate jurors. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 9:06 a.m.

The jury selection process will be conducted in three parts. Part 1, a juror questionnaire. Once jurors finish that questionnaire, they are free to leave for the day. They will have to call tomorrow morning to learn whether they have been excused or return Thursday. — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 8:59 a.m.

Jury selection is beginning in the trial of #MatthewFarwell. Judge Denise Casper welcomed jurors to the courthouse at 8:55am. @boston25 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) October 6, 2026

On background

Prosecutors allege Farwell first met Birchmore when she was 15 years old and participated in a youth police Explorers program where Farwell was an instructor. Prosecutors claim Farwell sexually exploited Birchmore for years.

Birchmore was found dead in a Canton apartment in February 2021. The initial investigation by the Norfolk County DA’s office determined the death was a suicide, and no criminal charges were filed.

In 2024, the FBI arrested Farwell, citing evidence that prosecutors say showed Birchmore was killed.

Farwell’s defense argues Birchmore had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts.

Testimony is expected to last about a month, with more than 100 possible witnesses and exhibits.

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