BOSTON — A boat went up in flames at a Boston marina early Sunday morning.

Boston police confirmed that officers assigned to the Harbor Unit responded to the area of 28 Constitution Road around 2 a.m. for a report of a boat fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Boston Fire Marine Unit also responded to assist.

A viewer who sent video of the fire to Boston 25 News said they were staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Harbor on Tudor Wharf, which was also evacuated because of the fire.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the marina for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group