Ex-Stoughton detective Matthew Farwell wants some evidence tossed in Sandra Birchmore murder case

BOSTON — A former Stoughton police detective accused of murdering a pregnant woman and staging her death to look like a suicide is asking a judge to throw out some evidence in the federal case against him.

Matthew Farwell filed the motion last week, according to court documents. The request has been sealed, and it’s unclear what evidence his defense team seeks to suppress.

“As grounds, undersigned counsel submits that the motion to suppress relates to search warrants issued in this case, which remain under seal,” the motion stated. “Additionally, the motion to suppress refers extensively to, and the exhibits themselves contain, material subject to protective orders.”

Farwell is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore by strangling her inside her Canton apartment on February 1, 2021, after she informed him he was the father of her unborn child. He was also a married father of three at the time.

Prosecutors allege the killing was carried out to conceal an ongoing sexual relationship between Farwell and Birchmore that they say began when she was under 18.

Farwell recently asked to be released on $50,000 bail, while Birchmore’s family is asking a court to issue a no‑contact order against his defense team.

Authorities have said that Farwell’s DNA was found on a strap that prosecutors allege was used to kill Birchmore, as well as her underwear.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

His trial is scheduled to begin in October.

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