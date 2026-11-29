FALL RIVER, Mass. — State police are investigating a suspected wrong-way crash on Route 24 southbound in Fall River early Sunday morning after the driver allegedly fled the scene.

According to authorities, troopers responded to the crash near Exit 4 around 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, but the driver was unaccounted for.

Due to the fire and extensive damage, police said they were initially unable to determine whether the driver was still inside the vehicle.

State police later determined that the driver had fled the scene. Troopers and a K-9 unit conducted a search of the surrounding area as the road remained closed until 4 a.m.

Information about the other driver and whether they were injured was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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