INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — — When Drake Maye’s New England Patriots eased past Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild-card playoff game in January, it seemed as if the two quarterbacks would be facing off in plenty more meaningful contests — probably sooner than later.

Some 10 months later, Maye definitely won’t play for the Patriots (5-5) as they are trying to stay in the playoff race. And Herbert isn’t available for the Chargers (1-9), who are all but eliminated from postseason contention.

So, Sunday’s game serves as a reminder of how quickly things can change in the NFL.

“The identity is only as good as the 11 guys prove it to be on the field, and that’s what it’ll be,” New England coach Mike Vrabel said.

Maye sustained a fractured fibula in the Patriots’ 35-10 loss to Detroit in Munich before their bye week, so they have known Tommy DeVito will be starting a must-win contest before facing Buffalo, Minnesota and Kansas City in a punishing three-game stretch.

Herbert was ruled out on Friday after not practicing all week while in the concussion protocol following a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. DJ Uiagalelei will make his first NFL start after getting the week’s practice reps.

For Uiagalelei, it has been a winding road to get to this point. He signed with Clemson as the top high school quarterback recruit in the country and was supposed to be the successor to Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers’ next superstar quarterback. But after impressing in a memorable spot start in place of Lawrence against Notre Dame during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Uiagalelei never reached those same heights in his subsequent two years there as the No. 1 signal-caller before transferring to Oregon State and then Florida State for his final two seasons.

The Chargers signed Uiagalelei as a undrafted free agent in 2025 and he was on their practice squad before signing to the active roster on Sept. 26. When backup Trey Lance ended up on injured reserve because of a groin injury last month, Uiagalelei took over as Herbert’s understudy and got his first professional action in a 44-22 loss to Houston on Nov. 8.

“He’s a gunslinger,” Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. “He can make any and every throw. You see him after every practice, not just this week but the whole season, taking extra reps, just preparing for his moment.

“So, if it is his time this week, I know he’ll be ready and ready to take advantage of it.”

DeVito is a more known entity after becoming a cult hero during a three-game winning streak with the New York Giants in 2023. However, he lost his last four starts there, the most recent coming on Dec. 15, 2024, a 35-14 defeat to Baltimore.

DeVito was 12 of 24 for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception in relief of Maye against the Lions.

“I think everybody in here has faith in Tommy,” Patriots left tackle Will Campbell said. “Everybody in our room just wants to make him as comfortable as possible so he can go out there and give us a chance to make something happen.”

Need to know

New England (5-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-9).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Chargers by 1.

Against the spread: Patriots 3-6-1; Chargers 1-8-1.

Last week: Patriots were on a bye and lost to the Lions 35-10 on Nov. 15; Chargers lost to the Jets 27-24.

Last meeting: Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3 on Jan. 11 in an AFC wild-card game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Series record: Patriots lead 28-17-2.

Matchup to watch

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton vs. Patriots OLB Elijah Ponder. Hampton is making the most of a chance to be the No. 1 RB in Los Angeles, turning 36 carries into 194 yards and a touchdown over the past two games to revive an erratic run game. The Chargers have a chance to top 150 yards rushing in three straight games, something they haven’t done since 2006. Ponder has been the breakout star of New England’s defense with eight tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks, and the Pomona, California, native will play in front of friends and family for the first time in the NFL.

Stats and stuff

— The Chargers rank last in the league in percentage of pass plays resulting in sacks. Herbert has been sacked an NFL-high 39 times.

— Los Angeles has the third-best scoring rate in the red zone among AFC teams at 92%, behind the perfect Buffalo offense and Jets at 93.9%. However, the Chargers have generated 13 touchdowns in their 25 possessions to go along with 10 field goals. That touchdown conversion rate ranks 11th in the conference (52%).

— Cameron Dicker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, having made 93.1% of his field goals (148 of 159). He has converted 19 of 21 attempts (90.5%) this season, including 18 straight.

— The Chargers have lost their last seven home games, including a 0-5 mark this season. They have never gone winless at home over a full season in franchise history.

— Vrabel is looking to avoid his first three-game losing streak since his final season as coach of Tennessee when the Titans finished 6-11.

— The Patriots rank 24th in the NFL this season in takeaways (10) and are tied for 31st in the league with a minus-10 turnover differential.

— Hunter Henry enters this week tied with Russ Francis with 28 touchdowns and needs one more to move into sole possession of third place on the Patriots’ career list for touchdown receptions among tight ends.

— New England has won both of its previous games against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, pummeling them 45-0 in 2020 and riding a fourth-quarter rally to a 27-24 victory on Halloween in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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