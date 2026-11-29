NORTON, Mass. — One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Norton early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the area of 184 West Main Street (Route 123) around 3 a.m. for a report of a serious single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a white 2020 Honda Civic with extensive damage.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole, severing it.

One man was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

West Main Street was closed for approximately six hours. Utility crews remained at the scene repairing damage caused by the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Norton Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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