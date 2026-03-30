MBTA announces free Fridays, half‑price commuter rail passes for busy summer travel season

BOSTON — Riding the MBTA commuter rail will be cheaper this summer under a series of new promotions announced by state leaders, aimed at encouraging more people to take the train during an especially busy travel season.

Transit officials say the incentives come as major events, including the World Cup matches in Foxboro and celebrations marking America’s 250th birthday, are expected to draw large crowds across the region.

Under the plan, the commuter rail will be free to ride every Friday in June, July, and August. In addition, nearly all monthly commuter rail passes during those three months will be sold at half their regular price.

Transit officials also announced added flexibility for passholders, allowing riders with monthly passes to travel to any zone for free on weekends throughout the summer. Monthly passholders will also be able to bring a companion on most trips for just $1 per day.

The MBTA cautioned that the promotions do not apply to special event trains to Foxboro, including those serving World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium, and the CapeFlyer is also excluded from the deals.

The announcement comes as the MBTA prepares for increased demand, with officials previously reporting that ticket prices for trains to and from Gillette Stadium during World Cup matches are set to rise significantly. Up to 20,000 people are expected to take the train on game days.

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