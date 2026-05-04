Man found dead from gunshot wound in Marlborough hospital parking lot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of UMass-Memorial Marlborough Hospital on Monday morning.

Authorities responded around 6:39 a.m. to the hospital on Union Street after receiving a 911 call reporting a man in the parking lot.

When police responded, officers discovered the man and determined he was dead.

The man appears to be in his 60s, and authorities say it is not yet known if the death is suspicious.

In an email to employees at UMass-Memorial, the hospital said there would be “an increased police presence” in the parking lot due to the ongoing investigation. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The death is being investigated by the Marlborough Police Department, state police, and the Middlesex County District Attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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