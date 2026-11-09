Massachusetts State Police reaches $100,000 settlement with Karen Read

Massachusetts State Police have reached an agreement with Karen Read to pay the Mansfield woman $100,000 to settle her lawsuit with the agency.

Read, who was acquitted of murder last year in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, filed the lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police earlier this year, alleging a system-wide failure of law enforcement led to her wrongful prosecution over three years.

The lawsuit claimed negligence, civil conspiracy, and misconduct tied to the investigation into John O’Keefe’s death, claiming investigators deliberately focused on Read from the start while ignoring other possible suspects due to a “biased and predetermined” case against her.

The $100,000 sum is the maximum amount Read could have recieved under the Massachusetts Tort Claims Act (MTCA).

Read’s legal team also claimed former Massachusetts Trooper Michael Proctor was “unfit for positions of public trust” and his conduct compromised the integrity of the case.

Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read murder case, was fired from his role within the state police in March 2025. He was relieved of his duty without pay after a mistrial was declared in Read’s first trial, and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.” He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words. He also talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

“MSP terminated Michael Proctor in March 2025. It unequivocally condemns the racist, sexist, and abhorrent messages quoted in the complaint, which do not reflect the values of the Massachusetts State Police and are not tolerated within its ranks. MSP is committed to moving forward with a focus on upholding its standards, strengthening accountability, and supporting the honorable women and men of the State Police who serve our communities with professionalism and integrity.

Read’s lawyers agreed to the amount in a motion filed the same day, November 2.

Read still faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by John O’Keefe’s family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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